Edison Research has teamed up with SXM Media and Mindshare on the first-ever comprehensive research report on Black Podcast listeners. The Black Podcast Listener Report will be presented in a webinar Tuesday, November 16.

Thirty-six percent of Black Americans age 18+ are monthly podcast listeners. The report examines how Black Americans consume podcasts, including podcast discovery, device usage, and reasons for listening.

More information and registration can be found Here.