Veronica de Souza is joining WNYC as Director of Digital News & Audience. Most recently, she was the Senior Director of Publishing at Vice Media.

In her new job she will oversee an audience development team, which will develop and execute a social, newsletter and audience-acquisition strategy; a data visualization team and a web production team that will help program a redesigned Gothamist website; and the Day-Of News desk.

Veronica de Souza starts her new job November 16.