Sybil Summers Returns to DFW Radio as Co-Host on KLIF

Cumulus Media has announced the appointment of Sybil Summers as the new Morning Co-Host for DFW’s Morning News on 570 KLIF-AM. Summers, a native of Arlington, TX, brings over 20 years of experience in Dallas-Fort Worth media.

She most recently hosted afternoons for Audacy on what was Classic Hits 98.7 KLUV and has held on-air roles at KVIL, Amp 103.7, and 105.3 The Fan (KRLD).

Summers will join Co-Host Clayton Neville for the weekday show.

570 KLIF Program Director and News Director Bruce Collins said, “We are very excited for Sybil to join our team and help the legendary KLIF morning show continue to grow. She is the ultimate team player.”

Summers added, “I’m thrilled to be working with the Cumulus team and be back on the airwaves in my hometown. Thanks to the listeners for lending their ear all these years. I’ll try not to burn down the studio… again.”