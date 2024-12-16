B93.9’s Raleigh St. Jude Radiothon Tops $124K in Donations

iHeartMedia Raleigh’s B93.9 (WNCB) raised over $124,000 during its annual St. Jude Radiothon, held December 11-12. B93.9’s on-air personalities, including Program Director Ashley Wilson and JT Bosch, encouraged listeners to become Partners in Hope by pledging monthly donations to the hospital.

The broadcast shared moving stories about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patients and their families, including Jamie, a Raleigh mom who lost her son Mason to cancer in 2023. B93.9’s continued partnership with St. Jude has raised over $850,000 since 2017, providing critical funding to ensure families receive lifesaving treatment without financial burdens.

Wilson commented, “Once again, the Raleigh community has stepped up for the St. Jude kids. We will not stop until no child dies of cancer. It’s an honor every year to leverage our platform to save children and find cures that impact children in Raleigh and the surrounding area.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.