Jim Rome, Rich Eisen Swap Networks in Sports Radio Shakeup

Two of the biggest names in sports talk radio, Jim Rome and Rich Eisen, are swapping syndication networks and time slots as Audacy and Westwood One reshape their weekday programming lineups starting January 6.

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One has announced an exclusive partnership to syndicate and distribute The Jim Rome Show. The nationally recognized program will shift to a new 3 to 6p ET time slot, moving from its current Noon to 3p position.

Rome said, “I am thrilled to be part of the premium content that defines Westwood One; a preeminent industry leader when it comes to providing live sports coverage to the most passionate audiences. This new time slot is an incredible opportunity to connect with new listeners and broaden our audience and will allow for more access to athletes and titans in the sports world.”

Westwood One President Collin Jones added, “Jim Rome is a natural addition to Westwood One’s powerful portfolio of sports programming. His unique voice, unparalleled sports insight, and dynamic style have cultivated a dedicated audience that we look forward to welcoming. Additionally, this partnership marks an exciting chapter for Westwood One, as we continue to deliver top-tier content for our audiences and our advertising partners.”

Meanwhile, Audacy has secured The Rich Eisen Show to anchor its Infinity Sports Network. Eisen’s program, which blends football expertise with humor, pop culture, and high-profile interviews, will take over the Noon to 3 p.m. ET slot previously held by The Jim Rome Show. The Infinity Sports Network will continue to carry Rome as well.

Infinity Sports Network Brand Manager Ryan Hurley said, “We are delighted to welcome Rich to the Infinity Sports Network lineup. Rich has always delivered great content and guests to his audience, and we can’t wait for that to continue starting January 6.”

Eisen added, “I’m thrilled to be expanding my relationship with Westwood One and Audacy by providing my show as a tentpole for the Infinity Sports Network. I look forward to all the new possible first-time callers to become long-time listeners and expand my podcast audience along with it.”