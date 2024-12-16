Lowe’s Tops Radio Ad Charts as Retail Makes Final Holiday Surge

Lowe’s continues its reign at the top of the airwaves, holding the number one spot in Media Monitors’ weekly Spot Ten Radio report. The financial and insurance industries had a strong showing for the week of December 9-15, with Progressive remaining in second.

Wireless carriers and telecom providers also maintained their presence, occupying four of the Top 10 spots. Verizon Wireless climbed to third, while Cricket and T-Mobile followed closely at four and five, respectively.

Retailers showed significant holiday activity, with Kohl’s jumping from 21 to eight – one of the biggest moves of the week. eBay and Vicks also maintained strong positions as shoppers continued searching for deals and seasonal essentials.

With Lowe’s firmly holding onto the No. 1 spot, and several industries ramping up their presence, the final weeks of December are set to see increased competition for airtime as advertisers close out the year.