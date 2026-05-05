New York Public Radio Adds Three to Senior Leadership Team

New York Public Radio’s next chapter is taking shape at the top. President and CEO Christy Tanner has appointed Ru Sharma as Chief People Officer, Emily Christner as Chief Growth and Engagement Officer, and Patti Cohen as SVP of Analytics, Insights, and Research.

Sharma brings more than two decades of HR leadership across tech, media, financial services, and consumer goods, with prior roles at Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg L.P., and Achievement First. Christner is an award-winning media executive with senior leadership experience at Lionsgate, CBS Interactive, and Trusted Media Brands.

Cohen spent more than three decades across broadcast, syndication, streaming, and digital media, most recently as SVP of Research for CBS Television Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

Tanner was appointed president and CEO of New York Public Radio in February, succeeding LaFontaine Oliver, who transitioned to a newly created Executive Chair role. New York Public Radio operates WNYC, WQXR, New Jersey Public Radio, and Gothamist.

Tanner said, “Ru, Emily, and Patti will be essential partners to the New York Public Radio team as we work together to expand our position as an iconic center of excellence, operating in public service to our city, with global impact.”