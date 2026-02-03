Audacy Board Member Named CEO of New York Public Radio

As LaFontaine Oliver steps out of his leading role with New York Public Radio in favor of a newly created Executive Chair role, Christy Tanner has been appointed President and CEO of the organization, which includes WNYC, WQXR, Gothamist, and New Jersey Public Radio.

Tanner began her career as a reporter and editor at The Associated Press and The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, moving to executive roles at The Washington Post Company and Reed Elsevier. As CEO of TV Guide Digital, Tanner led the company’s turnaround and its 2013 sale to CBS Interactive, later assuming leadership of CBS News Digital in 2015.

Under her tenure, CBS News Digital expanded its mobile, audio, and connected TV footprint, reaching one billion streams in 2020.

She currently serves as Chair of Swerve Sports and sits on the board of directors of Audacy, which she has been a part of since the company’s 2024 bankruptcy.

Her appointment follows a period of turbulence for the organization, marked by two rounds of layoffs and multiple program cancellations in the last 18 months as leadership implemented aggressive cost-cutting measures to close a $10 million budget shortfall.

NYPR Board of Trustees Chair John Rose said, “Christy is the leader NYPR needs at this moment. She brings the leadership, experience, and vision to guide NYPR into a successful future, while reinforcing the trust we’ve earned with audiences over generations.”

Tanner said, “As a longtime fan of NYPR’s magnificent work, I’m honored to join this powerhouse organization. I look forward to serving New Yorkers and audiences everywhere alongside a world-class team setting the standard for audio and multiplatform excellence.”