Griesbach Joins MaxxKonnect as Senior Engineer for Southeast

MaxxKonnect has named Steve Griesbach Senior Engineer for the Southeastern United States. Griesbach will support MaxxKonnect serviced stations while also assisting the company’s build team on projects nationwide.

Griesbach began his radio career in 1986 as an on-air talent and later transitioned into engineering after completing technology courses through the Cleveland Institute of Electronics. He earned his first full-time Chief Engineer role in 1990. In 2004, Griesbach oversaw an 11-station cluster for Cumulus Media in Wisconsin.

He most recently spent the past decade as Chief Engineer for Beasley Media Group in Las Vegas.

MaxxKonnect President and CEO Josh Bohn said, “Steve and I go back more than 15 years. His knowledge, work ethic and down-to-earth attitude make him a superb fit for our team. I am so happy to have him join us!”

Griesbach said, “I’ve known Josh for years, and I’m really looking forward to expanding my knowledge of the connectivity side of the MaxxKonnect Group, as well as continuing to grow my knowledge and expertise as a broadcast engineer,” Griesbach said.