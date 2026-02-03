Austin’s Zone Adds Texas Streamers ‘Bucky & BK’ to Afternoons

iHeartMedia Austin has added Bucky & BK to the weekday lineup on 1300 The Zone. Hosted by former University of Texas running backs coach Bucky Godbolt and broadcaster Brad Kellner, the program focuses on Texas football, UT athletics, and major sports headlines.

After accumulating a following on streaming, the show joins the station’s existing local and national sports programming, including University of Texas athletics coverage.

The Zone Program Director Bryan Erickson said, “Bucky & BK is already a proven, fan-favorite show and we’re thrilled to add it to The Zone’s afternoon lineup. Bucky & BK’s credibility, insight and strong UT sports connection further strengthens our unrivaled coverage of UT athletics.”

Kellner commented, “Bucky and I are incredibly excited to partner with 1300 The Zone, Austin’s premier sports talk radio station. The Zone has been a cornerstone of sports radio in our city for decades, and we’re both thrilled to once again call it home and connect with listeners every afternoon.”