New Syndicated ‘Win the Day Replay’ Highlights CCM History

Win the Day Ministries is set to debut a new two-hour syndicated radio program celebrating the legacy of Contemporary Christian music. Win the Day Replay will feature music from the 1970s through the mid-2000s, tracing the format’s evolution from its early roots.

The show is hosted by the ministry’s president, Randal J. Miller, who recently retired from a full-time job in local Illinois radio after a 52-year career. Win the Day Replay‘s flagship station is Christian talker 1570 WBGZ-AM in Alton, IL, with Miller Media Group’s 96.5 The Chill (WMKR-HD3) in Taylorville, IL, as an additional partner.

Miller told Radio Ink, “The trailblazers of Contemporary Christian music spoke to a whole new generation. From the Jesus movement in the late 60s came this fresh approach to praise and worship. Our weekly show will showcase many of these artists and groups from the past whose music still speaks to hearts today.”