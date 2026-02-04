vCreative and Radio.Cloud Align Platforms for Audio Transfers

vCreative and Radio.Cloud have completed a new system integration connecting production and playout for stations using both platforms. The connection allows produced audio created in vCreative to transfer directly into Radio.Cloud using AutoDub technology.

By eliminating manual file transfers, the process gives production and programming teams a single chain of custody for audio content from creation through broadcast. For stations already running both systems, the update standardizes delivery between creative and technical operations.

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande said, “Broadcasters are under constant pressure to do more with fewer resources, and disconnected systems only make that harder. This integration with Radio.Cloud reflects our commitment to meeting stations where they are, connecting best-in-class platforms to create real operational efficiency. When production and playout work together seamlessly, teams can focus on quality, speed, and execution instead of process.”

Radio.Cloud Account Director Andrew Scaglione said, “So many groups and stations I talk to about our platform are already using vCreative. An integration between our two companies was the logical next step, especially as Radio.Cloud continues its growth. I’m excited that we can better serve our mutual clients.”