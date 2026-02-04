McVay, Johnson to Lead Radio Vendor Alliance’s Pre-CRS Seminar

McVay Media President Mike McVay and Tracy Johnson Media Group President Tracy Johnson will be at the helm for the first-ever Country Radio Seminar pre-show forum, held in conjunction with the Radio Vendor Alliance, on March 17 in Nashville.

The event will examine emerging technologies, audience engagement, digital platforms, and revenue development. Sessions will address how AI is influencing content creation, operations, and monetization across radio platforms.

McVay and Johnson will moderate a trio of sessions, with the first covering current challenges and long-term industry direction, including local connection, personality development, automation, and programming strategy. The second session will center on digital engagement and revenue growth, with panelists discussing mobile apps, websites, text tools, streaming strategies, and digital product sales.

The final session will focus on financial strategy and revenue structure, including e-commerce partnerships, operational organization, and trade-based revenue models.

McVay, who joined the Radio Vendor Alliance as Senior Strategic Advisor in January, said, “Radio’s future is bright, but it requires adaptation, innovation, and a commitment to serving listeners wherever and however they consume content. I’m honored to work with the Radio Vendor Alliance and to help facilitate meaningful conversations about where our industry is headed. The ‘CRS Pre-Show Seminar’ will be an opportunity to bring together forward-thinking professionals who are ready to embrace the radio station of the future.”

CRS 2026 runs March 18-20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.