Mike McVay Joins Radio Vendor Alliance In Advisory Role

The Radio Vendor Alliance has appointed McVay Media President Mike McVay as Strategic Advisor to its consortium of vendors. The group functions as an advisory resource for local radio operators seeking vetted vendors for software, services, and operational support.

McVay’s appointment follows his 2025 NAB National Radio Award and induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame and adds to a career spanning more than four decades in programming, consulting, and talent development. He currently serves on the boards of Country Radio Broadcasters, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, and the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation, and is a weekly Radio Ink columnist.

RVA member and Sun & Fun Media COO Dennis Green said, “Mike McVay’s depth of knowledge, innovative thinking, and commitment to the radio industry make him the ideal strategic advisor for RVA. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to empower local radio stations with the tools, services, and expertise they need to thrive in today’s evolving media landscape.”