The Kid Mero Takes Over Mornings at Hot 97 In The Post-Ebro Era

For the past month, it’s been Funkmaster Flex holding down mornings at NYC’s Hot 97 (WQHT) following the sudden end of Ebro in the Morning. Now the MediaCo station has a new show to start the day with a familiar voice to many New Yorkers.

Hot 97 Mornings with Mero will air weekdays from 6 to 10a ET, hosted by Bronx native The Kid Mero.

He first broke through as half of Desus and Mero, with Desus Nice, in the early 2010s. What began as social media commentary evolved into the hit podcast Bodega Boys and, eventually, the late-night talk show Desus & Mero, which ran on Viceland from 2016 to 2018 before moving to Showtime. The series ended in 2022 after four seasons.

In the time since, Mero has been hosting Victory Light with The Kid Mero and co-hosts 7PM in Brooklyn alongside former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

The change comes after major Hip-Hop lineup shifts across the market, including the abrupt exits of Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg from Hot 97 after more than a decade.

The Kid Mero commented, “HOT 97 is the station – it’s been the voice of NYC hip-hop and culture for decades. I grew up listening to Hot 97, so to get the morning slot here isn’t just a job – it’s a responsibility to continue that legacy while bringing it into this next era of media. We’re gonna laugh, we’re gonna get into it, but it’s always gonna be real, and a real good time!”

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez said, “This is a new era for Hot 97, one that reflects both where the culture is and where it’s going. As the most listened-to station in hip-hop, we’re proud to announce The Kid Mero, Bronx-born comedian and cultural voice who’s captured a generation with his sharp wit and authenticity, as our new morning show host. With the continued growth of the Hot 97 brand alongside Hot TV, this is an integral moment for us to expand our reach and deepen our impact across platforms.”

MediaCo EVP of Content & Growth Kudjo Sogadzi added, “Hot 97 has always been about representing the culture of New York, and Mero is New York. He’s authentic, hilarious, fearless, and deeply connected to the community. Hot 97 Mornings with Mero is going to set the tone for the city every morning and create must-listen moments for our audience.”