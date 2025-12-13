Funkmaster Flex To Take Mornings On Hot 97 After Ebro Exit

Funkmaster Flex is taking over mornings at New York City’s Hot 97 (WQHT) – at least for now. Following the abrupt end of Ebro in the Morning, MediaCo confirmed to Radio Ink that the Hip-Hop radio icon will hold the daypart down “until further notice,” starting on Monday, December 15.

Flex has been with Hot 97 for more than 30 years, most recently moving his show to 5–10p in September from its former 7p start.

The decision follows a turbulent Friday for Hot 97 and its cross-town Audacy-owned rival 94.7 The Block (WXBK), which each suddenly cut their morning shows. Following the December 12 broadcast, Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg each confirmed Ebro in the Morning, a staple of the WQHT lineup since 2012, was no more.

Later that day, The Block quietly removed morning host Miss Jones and evening personality Ed Lover from its website, leaving many wondering if Jones was headed home to Hot 97, where the veteran air talent got her full-time radio start.

For now, it’s still unclear what’s next for The Block or where Miss Jones and Ed Lover will land. Darden, meanwhile, is moving to continue Ebro in the Morning online, directing fans to follow the show’s YouTube channel. Ebro syndicator Superadio confirmed that it is still working with Darden, Stylez, and Rosenberg on another program currently in the works.