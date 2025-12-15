Nueva Network and AdGrid Pair on ‘Hispanic Audience Accelerator’

Spanish-language audio operator Nueva Network has partnered with AdGrid to introduce the Nueva Network Audience Accelerator, a new digital buying solution designed to give advertisers broader access to US Hispanic audiences across audio, video, and CTV.

The offering combines Nueva Network’s first-party digital dataset, drawn from its Que Onnda portfolio, podcast network, streaming audio, and social properties, with AdGrid’s identity graph and marketplace connections. The companies say the collaboration is intended to fill a persistent gap in Hispanic audience data, even as digital audio spending continues climbing and the US Latino economy exceeds $4 trillion in GDP.

According to Nueva Network, the Audience Accelerator does not incorporate data from major Hispanic media groups including TelevisaUnivision, Telemundo, Entravision, MediaCo, or SBS. Instead, the product focuses on proprietary behavioral signals and cultural insights meant to guide digital campaign planning.

Nueva Network CEO José Villafañe said, “US Latinos are not a niche; they’re a growth engine. With AdGrid, we’re turning the trust and insight we’ve built in audio into precise, scalable audience intelligence that brands can activate across digital. This is where data meets cultura – and performance finally matches representation.”