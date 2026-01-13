Judge Judy To Receive BFOA Lifetime Achievement Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has chosen Judge Judy Sheindlin as its 2026 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award honoree at the annual BFOA Gala for the Emmy Award winner’s lasting contributions to the broadcast industry.

Sheindlin, who transitioned from serving as a New York City Family Court judge to television in 1996, created and presided over the landmark syndicated courtroom series Judge Judy. The program ranked as the #1 show in all of syndication for most of its 25-year run and earned her four Emmy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Following Judge Judy, Sheindlin created Judy Justice for Amazon Freevee, as well as Justice on Trial, Tribunal Justice, and Hot Bench, now in its 12th season on CBS. She will executive produce Adam’s Law for CBS in 2026.

The BFOA Gala, which supports the organization’s mission of assisting broadcast professionals in need, is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, with tickets available via the Broadcasters Foundation site. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2025.

Broadcasters Foundation of America President Tim McCarthy said, “Judy’s no-nonsense approach to legal disputes has provided riveting television entertainment to millions of viewers across America. We are proud to recognize her many accomplishments and contributions to broadcasting.”