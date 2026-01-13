MIW Names Four To Board, Elevates P’Pool to Executive Role

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio is ringing in 2026 with new leadership and fresh momentum. The nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing female leadership in audio has appointed four accomplished industry professionals to its Board of Directors.

Joining the MIW Board are Townsquare Media Rockford Market President Allyson Hillman, Audacy San Francisco Senior Vice President and Market Manager Kieran Geffert, 93Q Country (KKBQ) Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Host Lauren “Lo” Sessions-Barker, and Salem Media Group Chief Revenue Officer Linnae Young.

Hillman brings four decades of industry experience, including senior leadership roles at iHeartMedia, Alpha Media, Beasley Media, and NRG Media. A 2019 graduate of the NAB Broadcast Leadership Training program and a 2023 Radio Ink Best Managers in Radio honoree, she also mentors through the Erica Farber Mentorship in Management program.

Geffert leads one of the nation’s largest audio portfolios in San Francisco, including KCBS, LIVE 105, Alice 97.3, 102 JAMS, and 95.7 The Game. A CBS Radio veteran, she has been instrumental in driving cross-market innovation and inclusive leadership within Audacy since its 2021 rebrand.

Sessions-Barker, recognized among Radio Ink’s 30 & Under Superstars in 2021 and a graduate of MIW’s Mildred Carter Mentoring Program, oversees programming and music at Houston’s 93Q Country (KKBQ). A multi-award-winning personality, she was recently named a 2025 ACM and CMA Major Market Personality of the Year nominee.

Young has spent three decades with Salem Media Group, rising to Chief Revenue Officer. A former NBC Television and Ogilvy & Mather executive, she helped build Ogilvy’s national radio buying division before transitioning into radio leadership. Young also serves on the RAB Board and has been honored by Radio Ink as one of the Most Influential Women in Radio.

In addition, current board member Randi P’Pool has been appointed to the Executive Board as Secretary.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “We are thrilled to welcome Allyson, Kieran, Lauren, and Linnae to the MIW Board. Each brings a depth of experience and a commitment to service that strengthens our mission and expands our impact. Their leadership will play a meaningful role in shaping the development of future women leaders in audio. We also extend our gratitude to Lindsay Adams, Angie Balderas, and Haley Jones for their years of dedicated service and invaluable contributions to MIW. Their work continues to inspire the path forward.”