Sports Sales Vet Brian Doughty Signs Up With Skyview

Skyview Networks has added Brian Doughty as Director of Network Sales, with an eye on growing the company’s sports portfolio. Doughty joins Skyview Networks from Good Karma Brands, where he served as Director of Play-by-Play Sports Partnerships for ESPN Radio.

He previously spent more than 16 years at Audacy Chicago’s 670 The Score (WSCR-AM), where he was General Sales Manager for Sports. His background also includes positions as Sports Marketing Manager for the Midwest at Katz Media Group, Midwest Regional Director of Sales for Live Nation, and a corporate sales role with the New York Mets.

Skyview Networks CEO Steve Jones said, “Our mission with this integral new hire was to identify an executive whose strong audio sales experience would accelerate Skyview’s business strategy for continued growth. We are excited to welcome Brian to the team and to leverage his expertise to optimize opportunities across our current and future corporate initiatives.”