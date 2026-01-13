What’s Old is Breaking Through Again… Sort Of

What if I told you nostalgia might be your ticket to that elusive under-40 crowd?

It sounds backwards, but it’s not. Some of the smartest minds in our business, like Matt Bailey, Fred Jacobs, and Mike McVay, have all recently pointed out the same thing: the past isn’t just calling… It’s trending.

From early Christmas music surges on the radio to Stranger-Things-driven 80s revivals to Coca-Cola using its heritage to market the future, the message is clear: Gen-Z and Millennials are driving this, not boomers. And that flips a lot of long-held radio assumptions on their head.

Nostalgia, by the way, comes from Greek roots meaning “a pain for homecoming.” Believe it or not, it started as a medical diagnosis for homesick soldiers and evolved into the bittersweet longing for a simpler time, which is exactly what younger listeners are feeling today.

Why them? Look at the world in which they’ve grown up: nonstop political and cultural tension, digital anxiety, information overload, economic uncertainty, and many relationships conducted through screens. Chaos is their normal. And when life feels chaotic, people reach for the things that feel safe, stable, and familiar. That’s why younger listeners are embracing retro shows, vinyl records, and flip phones, and even early Christmas lights. (Tell me your neighborhood didn’t hit the switch on November 1st this past year.) It’s not just the under-40 crowd – it’s everyone. But Gen-Z and Millennials are leading it.

And here’s where PDs can easily miss the opportunity: The answer isn’t “play more gold.” That’s lazy nostalgia.

What younger listeners want isn’t old music, it’s an old feeling. The vibe. The atmosphere. The humanity of radio, the way it used to be. Stop me if you’ve heard that last sentence before.

A few places to start:

1) Bring back “imperfect”, human production.

Warmer, more human voiceover talent. Imaging that sounds like it was made by a person, not a plug-in. More heart and fewer facts.

2) Rebuild real-time interaction.

Yes — bring back the phones. Show up in real places again. High schools. Local businesses. Ballgames. Remind people that radio is very alive in their town.

3) Coach talent to be hosts, not “content delivery systems.”

Personality is nostalgia. Connection is nostalgia. Being a companion is nostalgia.

4) Carry the vibe onto your digital platforms.

Not retro fonts — but a consistent warmth, tone, and human-first presence across socials and the website. More listener interaction and fewer pics of a table and a tent at a car dealer. Digital doesn’t have to feel cold. It can still feel like you.

(And yes, PDs — go listen to some “back in the day” airchecks for some inspiration. There’s a reason they still feel good. You can find a ton of them on YouTube.)

Old-school radio was intimate. It felt like a friend keeping you company.

That’s what the under-40 crowd is telling us they want (maybe even need) right now.

And the winning move isn’t to go backwards…

It’s to lean into being radio again.