Salem Media Brings Its Network Voices to Amazon Prime Video

Salem Media has landed its personalities on Amazon Prime Video, as the conservative and Christian-focused broadcaster brings its news channel to the platform. As of Wednesday, Salem News Channel appears in Prime’s Live TV section as a free, ad-supported stream.

SNC launched in 2021, added its first news anchor the following summer, and did not secure linear television distribution until 2024, when it struck a deal with HC2 Broadcasting to air on a group of low-power TV stations. The programming centers on live coverage, interviews, and commentary from conservative and Christian voices, with a particular emphasis on Salem’s own radio and podcast talent.

Salem News Channel Vice President and General Manager Cary Pahigian said, “As more viewers shift to streaming platforms for news and commentary, we are focused on ensuring Salem’s voices and perspectives are available wherever audiences are watching.”