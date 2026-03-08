Chicago’s Q101, Boston’s WERS Celebrate Women’s History

Radio stations are marking Women’s History Month by dedicating airtime, playlists, and on-air features to the women who shaped the music.

In Chicago, Cumulus Media’s Q101 is running “The Women Who Make Q101” every weekday at noon throughout March. Midday host Lauren O’Neil is leading the feature, which highlights the female artists who define the station’s alternative sound. The month closes with a multi-hour all-female music special on March 31.

“These women inspired me to get into radio and continue to inspire me every day,” O’Neil said, with Q101 Program Director James Kurdziel adding, “I have two important roles in celebrating The Women Who Make Q101: stay out of the way and appreciate what Lauren does.”

At Boston’s WERS 88.9, the Emerson College station is spotlighting a different female artist every day in March with eight essential tracks spread throughout the day.

WERS Brand Manager Ken West added, “This year, we’ve expanded our celebration of women beyond just one day. We’ll spend the month digging deep into the catalogues of women artists from the ’60s right through today.”