Philly’s Fanatic Brings Back Sean Brace to Team With Jon Marks

Beasley Media Group’s 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) is reuniting a familiar Philadelphia pairing as Sean Brace returns full-time to join Jon Marks for Middays with Marks, beginning March 9. The duo previously co-hosted The Jon & Sean Show from 2013 to 2015.

Marks has been hosting middays solo with a rotating cast of contributors since Mike Missanelli was laid off in August, in the lead-up to the reunion.

Beasley Media Group Vice President and Market Manager Paul Blake stated, “Sean is back, and we’re better for it. He and Jon have proven chemistry and a shared competitive drive that fits this brand perfectly. Our fans expect passion and strong takes. That’s exactly what they’ll get every weekday at 10 a.m.”

The Fanatic Program Director Scott Masteller said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Sean back to The Fanatic. He brings a deep understanding of Philadelphia sports, a strong connection with our audience, and great on-air chemistry with Jon. Together, they’ll deliver the passionate, informed, and entertaining conversations our listeners expect every weekday.”

Brace added, “97.5 The Fanatic is where this all began for me. So, to come back and join Jon Marks & Ray Dunne five days a week is something I’m incredibly proud of. Really looking forward to delivering the best four hours of sports radio in the city every day from 10 to 2.”