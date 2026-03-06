DiPrima Advanced to Station Manager at Connoisseur Long Island

As Connoisseur Media continues reshaping its market leadership, the company is elevating sales veteran Darren DiPrima to Station Manager in Long Island and handing Patrick Shea the keys to technical operations across both the Long Island and Connecticut holdings.

DiPrima steps up after serving as Director of Sales for the five-station cluster. Shea adds Director of Technical Systems duties for the region on top of his current role as Operations Manager.

Connoisseur Media Long Island & Connecticut General Manager Kristin Okesson said, “This was an obvious next step for Darren and the Long Island cluster. We needed this position, he was built for this position, and I have full confidence this promotion will further Darren’s success — and the success of our Long Island cluster — where he is so well loved.”

DiPrima added, “I’m excited to expand my role, focus on what I do best, and continue working closely with our advertisers. I’m grateful for this opportunity and look forward to serving our team, listeners and business partners in new ways.”

Shea stated, “My sleeves are already rolled up. I’m excited to work even more closely with the engineering and operations teams at both clusters to keep our systems humming and support our mission every day.”

The move comes as Connoisseur launches a search for a new Director of Sales to fill DiPrima’s shoes. Okesson remarked, “We’re looking for someone operating at a different level — a true partner for our advertisers, our staff, and our communities. We want somebody who will be an inspiring leader for our sales culture and mission.”