Tech Drives Entravision Surge as Radio Segment Loses Ground

Entravision Communications posted a 114% consolidated revenue jump in Q1 2026, but the number that drove it had nothing to do with broadcasting. The earnings report comes as the Spanish-language broadcaster continues restructuring in its Media division.

Entravision reported net income of $12.4 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $48 million in Q1 2025, which included a $23.7 million impairment charge and a $25.2 million loss on lease abandonment.

The Burbank-based company’s Advertising Technology and Services segment, which sells programmatic advertising technology to global app developers and advertisers through its Smadex and Adwake platforms, generated $154.6 million in net revenue for the quarter, up 204% from $50.9 million in Q1 2025. A single, unspecified advertiser in Asia accounted for 36% of total company revenue for the period.

The Media segment, which includes Entravision’s 44 radio stations, grew 4% to $42.4 million, with local advertising revenue up 6% and national advertising revenue down 18%, excluding political. Overall, broadcast advertising revenue fell to $22.8 million from $24.1 million.

The 10-Q filed alongside the earnings release states directly that “the radio broadcast industry remains in a general state of decline,” citing podcast growth, shifting audience preferences, high fixed operational costs, and digital competition for advertising revenue.

Entravision Communications CEO Michael Christenson said, “Net revenue in our Advertising and Technology Services segment increased 204% in first quarter 2026 compared to first quarter 2025. The ATS segment had higher monthly active advertisers and higher revenue per monthly active advertiser. These results were driven by the investments in the AI capabilities of our platform and our expanded sales capacity.”

The results are the first full-quarter snapshot since Entravision overhauled its US media leadership structure, in what it calls “an ongoing organization design plan intended to support revenue growth and reduce expenses, primarily in the Company’s media operations.”

In February, the company cut ties with President and COO Jeffery Liberman. Mark Boelke, who has served as CFO since May 2024, absorbed Liberman’s COO responsibilities. In March, Entravision named María Martínez-Guzmán President of Entravision Media and Eduardo Maytorena President of Entravision Audio, with Winter Horton appointed chief revenue officer; all three report directly to Christenson.

On the earnings call, Christenson pointed to the new team as evidence of the company’s new direction.