Janetzy Perera Comes Back To Miami Radio With Y100

Janetzy Perera has joined iHeartMedia Miami’s Y100 (WHYI) for middays. Perera, whose career began in Promotions at iHeart Miami, has worked in the South Florida market for SBS’ El Zol 106.7 (WXDJ) and Ritmo 95.7 (WRMA) as well as Cox Media Group’s Hits 97.3 (WFLC).

Her hiring comes as previous midday host Sami Jo moves to a new on-air role in iHeartMedia’s National Programming Group.

Y100 Program Director Taylor Jukes said, “Janetzy is thrilled to re-join radio, and her in-depth knowledge of the vibrant South Florida culture and energetic approach with listeners will be a great addition to our team!”

Perera commented, “My Miami roots and Cuban background have driven my passion for engaging with others on and off air, while also becoming involved in the community I love. I can’t wait to join the team at my favorite radio station – Y100!”