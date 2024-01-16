Smart-Device Ownership Up As Radio Grows Again In The Home

As radio builds on smart-device integration to make inroads back into the home, international market research and consulting firm Parks Associates unveiled new insights at CES 2024, delving into the growth of internet-connected devices per household in the US.

Based on a quarterly survey of 8,000 US internet-using households, Parks found that the average number of connected devices per household reached 17 in Q3 2023. This was driven by smartphone ownership, which now exceeds TV ownership for the first time. The study shows that 90% of households own a smartphone, slightly surpassing the 88% that own a TV.

Of television ownership, 89% of households subscribe to a streaming video service and 66% of households own a smart TV. This last factor is especially important to radio, as audio listening climbs on internet-connected televisions – nearly doubling since 2020 according to Edison Research.

42% of homes possess at least one smart home device, which has rebounded after a brief decline in 2023. Purchase intentions for entertainment devices like gaming consoles, streaming media players, and VR headsets have risen, now mirroring the levels seen during the pandemic purchase peak in 2021.

Audio is a central part of the smart-device experience, as Parks Associates Research Analyst Sarah Lee explained, “Connected consumer electronics such as wireless earbuds, tablets, and smart TVs are commonplace. Today, these devices are essential for entertainment purposes and daily personal communications, which can include school, work, and family. This necessity drives continued purchases.”