Beasley Media and MBBA Bring Change to Detroit Airwaves

Beasley Media Group has partnered with Michigan Black Business Alliance, bringing the non-profit’s mission of advocating for meaningful policy, closing the racial wealth gap, and elevating Southeast Michigan’s Black-owned businesses to its three Detroit stations.

The announced alignment leverages the on-air talent and digital presence of 105.9 KISS (WDMK), 105.1 The Bounce (WMGC), and Detroit Praise to spotlight MBBA initiatives and local entrepreneurs, connecting audiences to community-focused campaigns and networking opportunities.

Originally founded in 2021, the Michigan nonprofit’s mission looks to enact systemic economic change. Brookings’ 2021 research found that Black Americans represented 2.7% of employers, yet made up 14.4% of the population.

Beasley Detroit VP and Market Manager Matt Scarano said, “This partnership is about using the strength of our platforms to elevate voices, create opportunity, and support the communities we serve. We’re proud to work alongside the Michigan Black Business Alliance to help shine a light on the incredible work being done across Detroit and to make a lasting impact.”

MBBA CEO Charity Dean said, “We are excited to partner with Beasley Media Group to further our mission of advancing economic equity and supporting Black-owned businesses. This collaboration allows us to expand our reach, share important stories, and connect more deeply with the community we serve.”