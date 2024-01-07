After Brutal 2023, Audacy Files For Bankruptcy

As expected, Audacy has filed for bankruptcy after ​a significant restructuring agreement with its debtholders. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Sunday morning.

The proposed Plan of Reorganization, which incorporates the RSA’s terms, is subject to Court approval. The restructuring plan has the support of a supermajority of debtholders, who have committed to voting in favor of the Plan.

The company has secured $57 million in debtor-in-possession financing to support ongoing operations during the Chapter 11 process. This includes a new term loan and an increase in the accounts receivables financing facility. Audacy common stock will continue to trade over-the-counter under the symbol “AUDA” during the Chapter 11 process, but these shares are expected to be canceled without distribution as part of the restructuring.

Audacy has also filed customary “First Day Motions” to ensure business operations continue as usual during the restructuring process. This includes a commitment to its advertisers, vendors, partners, and employees, with the current leadership team remaining in place.

In a statement , Audacy President and CEO David Field discusses Audacy’s changes of acquiring CBS Radio, podcast production companies, audio networks, and a digital audio and advertising shift, adding, “While our transformation has enhanced our competitive position, the perfect storm of sustained macroeconomic challenges over the past four years facing the traditional advertising market has led to a sharp reduction of several billion dollars in cumulative radio ad spending.”

“These market factors have severely impacted our financial condition and necessitated our balance sheet restructuring. With our scaled leadership position, our uniquely differentiated premium audio content and a robust capital structure, we believe Audacy will emerge well positioned to continue its innovation and growth in the dynamic audio business.”

This story is ongoing.