Hispanic Media Pioneer Omar Marchant Passes

Hispanic radio and television executive Omar Marchant passed away in Miami at the age of 88. Marchant’s career started in his native Cuba where he ran a national radio network, but following the political shift under Fidel Castro, he relocated to South Florida.

Continuing his work in radio at WFAB upon his arrival in the US, he soon transitioned to television. From 1972 to 1994, Marchant served as the Vice President and Director of Promotions and Special Events at the Spanish International Network, which later evolved into Univision.

Marchant is attributed with the creation of the Premio Lo Nuestro awards, which honors Latin music.

He also played an instrumental role at Telemundo, where his efforts were key in elevating the network from an underdog to a formidable competitor against Univision in the Hispanic television market. Marchant is remembered by his significant contributions to the growth and development of Hispanic media in the United States.