After O’Brien and Coyle, Cincinnati’s WGRR Seizes Jim Day

Jim Day is switching stations at Cumulus Media Cincinnati to take mornings at 103.5 WGRR. Previously, Day was the afternoon host at Warm 98.5 (WRRM) with prior morning experience. His move follows the retirement of WGRR’s Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle after 28 years.

Day’s hosting experience includes stints at Dayton’s WHKO, Tulsa’s KWEN in Tulsa, OK, and Nashville’s WSM, before joining Cumulus Cincinnati in 2016.

Market Manager Jon Laing expressed, “We’re thrilled to have Jim continue the tradition of great local radio in mornings on WGRR-FM. Listening to Jim on the radio is just fun. His energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and that’s what radio is all about.”

WGRR Program Director Keith Mitchell commented, “Jim will be a great addition to the WGRR team, and he only has to move his headphones about 30 feet. While never easy to replace a long-running show, Jim will bring energy, enthusiasm, and fun to mornings.”

Day shared, “I was surprised to be asked and I’m honored to take on the challenge. But more than all of that, I wish the happily married couple an amazing retirement!”