Justin Schaflander Comes Back To Atlanta In Cumulus VP Role

Justin Schaflander is joining Cumulus Media Atlanta as the cluster’s Vice President of Sales. He makes the cross-country move, after serving as Good Karma Brands’ Director of Sales for ESPN LA (KSPN-AM) since April 2022. This marks a return to Georgia for Schaflander, who spent time as iHeartMedia’s Atlanta Region President during his 13 years with the company.

Cumulus Atlanta’s signals include WKHX,WNNX, WWWQ, and WWWQ-HD3. Schaflander will be reporting to Melissa Forrest, Vice President/Market Manager.

Schaflander expressed excitement about his new role, noting the special opportunity of returning to his roots while reuniting with mentor Melissa Forrest. He thanked Dave Milner and Forrest for the chance to lead sales for Cumulus Atlanta and its heritage brands, indicating a positive outlook for the future.

Quotes: “He is one of the strongest sales leaders I have ever had the benefit of partnering with. I look forward to maximizing the growth of our great stations and team.” – Melissa Forrest, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Atlanta. “It is an amazing day when you can both return to your home and reunite with one of your mentors simultaneously! I would like to thank Dave Milner and Melissa Forrest for this opportunity to head Sales for Cumulus Atlanta and its heritage brands.” – Justin Schaflander, Vice President of Sales, Cumulus Atlanta.