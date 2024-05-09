Jeff Crouere Steps Into GM Role At New Orleans Community AM

The voice behind Ringside Politics on New Orleans’ WGSO-AM, Jeff Crouere, is now the President and General Manager of that station. Crouere has been a host on Northshore Radio’s non-profit talk community station for more than 17 years.

In his efforts to enhance WGSO’s offerings, Crouere has also introduced a new board of directors focused on strengthening the station’s commitment to journalistic integrity and community engagement. He expressed gratitude towards the station’s listeners, advertisers, and sponsors, highlighting their vital role in the station’s continuous evolution.

The station is one of New Orleans’ oldest, first going on-air in 1946.

WGSO carries a lineup of twenty local talk programs covering politics, real estate, culture, entertainment, sports, dining, and more with hosts like Kristian Garic, B.J. Rust, and Tom and Mary Ann Fitzmorris. The station also airs University of Louisiana at Lafayette football games, daily religious segments, and syndicated shows from personalities like Kate Delaney and Mark Levin.

Jeff Crouere said, “This is truly a dream come true for me. I’m honored to lead WGSO Radio into its next chapter of growth and innovation…”I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our loyal listeners, advertisers, and sponsors for their unwavering support. Together, we will embark on this journey to elevate WGSO Radio to new heights.”