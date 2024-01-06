Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Gets Boost From New Jersey’s Boss

Press Communications’ 107.1 The Boss (WWZY) concluded 2023 with its 6th Annual Mistletoe Rock Radiothon, raising $72,231 for JBJ Soul Kitchen. All funds benefit the non-profit community restaurant operated by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

Robby and Rochelle in the Morning launched the radiothon, with WWZY personalities broadcasting live with celebrity chef Guy Fieri, volunteers, and Jon Bon Jovi himself. JBJ Soul Kitchen, known for its “pay-it-forward” model, provides 3-course meals to paying and in-need customers, focusing on food insecurity.

The radiothon also included an auction with items such as a Jon Bon Jovi autographed guitar and Guy Fieri autographed collectibles.

Since its start, the 107.1 The Boss Mistletoe Rock Radiothon has raised over $169,000 for local charities in the Jersey Shore area.

Robby and Rochelle co-host Robby Bridges said, “What an incredible day supporting the work the JBJ Soul Kitchens do every day to help those in need across New Jersey. Thank you to Jon, Lou, Heather, Casey, and the whole team for being incredible partners and to listeners and sponsors of The Boss for their amazing donations! I’m so proud of our Boss Jocks for making it all happen.”