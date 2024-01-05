CBS News Radio and Audacy To Extend Relationship

CBS News Radio and Audacy have reached a new, multi-year affiliation agreement for 27 stations. Key stations in the deal include New York’s WCBS, Los Angeles’ KNX-AM, and San Francisco’s KCBS-AM.

Under this agreement, CBS News Radio will supply top-of-the-hour newscasts, CBS World News Roundup, breaking news coverage, special event coverage, and correspondent interviews. Additionally, Audacy’s stations will have the option to simulcast prominent CBS News broadcasts, such as the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, 60 Minutes, and Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.

Paramount Global Executive Vice President of Podcasting and Audio Steve Raizes said, “This new agreement ensures listeners in the top markets continue to get CBS News Radio’s award-winning national and global news for years to come.”