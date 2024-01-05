Newsweek’s Hammer Coming To Conservative St. Louis Radio

Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer is expanding the publication’s radio presence with the addition of The Josh Hammer Show to Audacy St. Louis’ audience 97.1 FM Talk (KFTK). The show initially launched on Bonneville Seattle’s KTTH-AM in November.

Hammer, previously a constitutional lawyer, uses the show to discuss the latest political headlines with contemporary conservative thought leaders.

Hammer stated, “I am absolutely thrilled to join the weekend lineup of 97.1 FM Talk in St. Louis…I can’t wait to take my own brand of hard-hitting, pull-no-punches conservatism to 97.1 FM Talk’s powerful airwaves.”

KFTK Assistant Brand Manager Tricia Everding added, “We are excited to add The Josh Hammer Show to our weekend lineup. His forward thinking, commonsense commentary will be an excellent complement to the brand.”