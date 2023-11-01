Newsweek’s Josh Hammer Starts News/Talk Syndication In Seattle

Newsweek has unveiled its latest audio endeavor, The Josh Hammer Show. The show is set for national radio syndication, launching with AM 770 KTTH in Seattle starting November 4. The show, anchored by Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer, seeks to navigate the converging realms of politics, law, and culture while deliberating on the evolution of American conservatism.

Hammer, with his background as a constitutional lawyer, intends to present commentary accompanied by interactions with contemporary conservative thought leaders.

KTTH PD Jason Rantz said, “We’re thrilled to have Josh Hammer part of the KTTH lineup. Josh brings a unique and highly intellectual perspective to the conversation about the future of the conservative movement that our listeners will enjoy tremendously.”

Newsweek director of radio and podcasting Jesse Edwards commented, “Josh Hammer is going to be the next big voice in conservative talk radio, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring his powerful message to the airwaves of Seattle, and beyond.”

Hammer added, “KTTH is an incredible radio station, and we’re so excited to be part of the team that has become a beacon of hope for conservatives, and everyone who loves the beautiful city of Seattle.”