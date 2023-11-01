MIW Gives Last Call For Mildred Carter Mentoring Applications

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio is giving a reminder that the organization’s submission period for their 2023-2024 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program will conclude on Friday.

Initiated in 2002, the program by MIW annually pairs aspiring mentees with established women in radio broadcasting. The upcoming program cycle is set to accommodate four candidates from varied disciplines, encompassing sales, marketing, programming, and digital.

Interested individuals can learn more about eligibility criteria and the process on the application site and on the MIW site. The cutoff for application submission is slated for November 3rd. All applicants should be available for a potential Zoom interview on the afternoon of November 16th, if shortlisted.