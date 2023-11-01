“I’d Just Be Throwing Good Money After Bad”

(By Chris Stonick) That is a recent objection someone brought to me when we discussed radio advertising. Why? Because the unemployment rate is so low, they felt trying to do anything would be a waste. Here is the reality:

The unemployment rates are low – but they’re not going to go higher. According to Pew Research, every day 8,800 Americans retire. Before the pandemic, we were averaging 5,500 retirements a day. We have a shrinking worker pool. The recruitment and retention problem is not temporary. It’s not going to get better. It is and will remain a competition, and radio gives organizations the best chance to win!

The same goes for any client: “Oh, the economy is bad.” “The interest rates are too high.” There’s always an excuse not to advertise – as a seller, you need to get your clients past that. One rep I used to work with took pictures of the storefront of every business that refused to advertise on his station… that went out of business. Very powerful!

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email.