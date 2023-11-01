Gary Hahn, NC State Radio Voice, To Retire After Three Decades

Gary Hahn, radio voice for NC State football and men’s basketball, has declared he will retire at the close of the 2023-24 basketball season after 34 years on-air for the school. Since joining the Wolfpack Sports Network in 1990, Hahn has lent his voice to over 400 football games and more than 1,000 basketball matchups.

Before his association with NC State, Hahn was involved with radio sports networks at institutions including the University of Louisville, Ohio State University, and the University of Alabama.

The announcer found himself at the center of controversy at the beginning of the year, suspended for two weeks after remarking about “illegal aliens” during coverage of NC State versus Maryland at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in El Paso. Addressing the incident, Hahn expressed regret for his comments.

Wolfpack Sports Properties GM Kyle Winchester said, “Gary has been a big part of the fabric of NC State sports for three decades, and we thank him for the role he has played in connecting our passionate Wolfpack fans to the excitement and spirit of game days whether they are in Raleigh or around the country.”

Hahn commented, “I will be pushing 72 years old, so I’m in the fourth quarter of my life, and there are other important things I’d like to do—and need to do—with the time that the Lord has planned for me. This decision will give me the opportunity to finish strong.”