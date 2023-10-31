Grace Campbell Braves 28 Dates With iHeartPodcasts

iHeartPodcasts in collaboration with Novel presents the weekly podcast 28 Dates Later with Grace Campbell. The show, hosted by comedian and writer Grace Campbell, follows her as she undertakes 28 dates in two months with individuals who deviate from her usual preferences.

The podcast is not just about the dates; listeners will gain insights from post-date discussions between Campbell and her candid friends, Roz and Dan, who critically examine her dating choices.

28 Dates Later is set to premiere on November 6, with episodes dropping on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Campbell said, “My goal isn’t to necessarily find ‘the one’, but to learn more about myself and prepare for what I want out of the next phase in my life – my 30s. Dating isn’t easy, so I want this podcast to feel like you’re having an honest conversation with your most reassuring best mate.”