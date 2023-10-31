Living In VSiN: Oregon Christian AM Flips To Sports Betting

Sports betting network VSiN has expanded its radio reach, adding affiliates in Medford, OR, and Abilene, TX. Medford’s KDSO-AM has introduced 21 hours of VSiN content as 1300/107.9 The Ace, while Abilene’s KWKC-AM has embraced The Lombardi Line for the NFL season.

Before switching to a sports betting format, KDSO-AM operated as Christian station, The Dove.

In addition, VSiN has also recently introduced Ohio-focused sports betting shows. These shows, Saturday Ohio Betting Hour & Sunday Ohio Betting Hour, are designed to provide insights specific to Ohio teams and games. Adam Burke, an Ohio native and VSiN.com’s Managing Editor, hosts the shows.

With the inclusion of its Action Updates features, VSiN programming can now be heard on more than 350 stations, spanning 46 states, covering 90% of the US radio audience.

VSiN General Manager Len Mead commented, “Following new radio affiliates in New Hampshire and North Carolina late this summer, the new football season brings continued expansion of VSiN’s leading sports betting radio network. We’re excited to welcome new fans in Medford and Abilene as we continue to expand our distribution footprint to inform and entertain more listeners than ever before.”