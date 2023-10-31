Libsyn Says ‘Bravo’ To Ad Deal With Big IP Media

Libsyn has unveiled an exclusive advertising deal through its AdvertiseCast with podcast studio Big IP Media. This partnership involves four renowned reality TV podcasts: No Filter with Zack Peter, Daily Dose of Dana, BravBros, and Pop Apologists. Libsyn and Big IP previously collaborated on several pop culture podcasts.

Since its foundation in 2020, Big IP Media has seen consistent growth, assisting multiple YouTube channels in their transition to podcasts and establishing collaborations with significant podcast advertisers. The company is set to announce several new initiatives in the months ahead.

No Filter with Zack Peter showcases guests from notable reality TV shows. Peter is also known for his contributions to Bravo shows including voicework for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Started earlier this year, Daily Dose of Dana is hosted by Dana Bowling, presenting contemporary reality TV and celebrity news across multiple platforms.

The BravBros podcast sees hosts Steel Russell and Sean “Shooter” Morrison offer a distinctly male perspective on Bravo content. Pop Apologists, hosted by sisters Lauren Atkinson and Chanler Bledsoe, offers deep dives into Bravo content and celebrity news. It stands out with a notable 15% of its audience paying for extra content on Patreon.

AdvertiseCast SVP of Content Partnerships Rick Selah commented, “Big IP Media is becoming a powerhouse in film and TV coverage. I know a lot of what they have in development, and we’re excited about the company’s growth trajectory.”

Big IP Media founder Scott Porch remarked, “Reality TV is a huge and growing part of the podcast ecosystem, and I’m ecstatic to be in that space with dynamic, personable hosts who know the territory.”