Audacy Picks Print Exec Charles Mems For St. Louis Sales VP

Audacy has announced the appointment of Charles Mems as Vice President of Sales for its St. Louis cluster. Before this role, Mems held the position of President at Central Illinois Media, a subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, where he led The Pantagraph newspaper, along with sister publications The Herald and Review, The Journal-Gazette, and The Woodford County Journal.

Mems spent 12 years with Lee’s print division, previously working with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He moved from Key Accounts Executive to the role of Regional/Metro Division Sales Manager for the Greater St. Louis Area, then to Senior Director of Strategic Marketing and Agency Services. Mems’ proficiency encompasses print and digital advertising to event sponsorship and pioneering revenue generation strategies.

In this new role, Mems will report directly to Audacy St. Louis Market Manager Becky Domyan. Domyan commented, “We are happy to add Charles and his vast experience of media sales and client support to our team. I have no doubt that he will drive exceptional results for our collection of brands.”

Mems commented, “I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. I’m eagerly looking forward to contributing to Audacy’s growth and learning along the way.”