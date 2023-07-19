Pop-Culture Heavy Big IP Media and Libsyn Sign Exclusive Deal

Podcasting platform Libsyn and production company Big IP Media are forming a big partnership via Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast. Both groups declared an exclusive advertising deal to enable Big IP’s pop-culture content podcasts to utilize host-read and Automatic Ads solutions for enhancing programmatic ad revenues.

Big IP Media’s lineup includes The John Campea Show, Star Wars Explained, Dan Murrell Podcast, Happy Sad Confused, Sean Chandler Talks About, and Film Speak. Another popular show, No Filter with Zack Peter, is set to join Big IP Media and AdvertiseCast in August.

Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast SVP of Content Partnerships Rick Selah stated, “We look forward to working closely with Big IP Media and their compelling stable of podcasts. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering exceptional podcast experiences and maximizing advertising opportunities.”

Big IP Media Founder Scott Porch added, “I am thrilled with the opportunity to collaborate with Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast and their dedicated sales team to effectively monetize our shows. Their expertise in the podcast advertising industry, combined with their proactive approach, makes them the ideal partner to help us drive the revenue potential of our content.”