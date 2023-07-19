LinkedIn Pens B2B Podcast Partnership With iHeart

In a move to reshape the business podcast space, iHeartMedia and LinkedIn have entered into a strategic partnership to create, support, and distribute business-centric podcasts. One of the main facets of this partnership is the creation of new podcasts.

These will be launched under the LinkedIn Podcast Network, supported by iHeartPodcasts, and are designed to cater to professionals seeking insights and inspiration to advance their careers. These new podcasts will be monetized by iHeartMedia, connecting brands to pivotal conversations within the professional sphere.

Additionally, the partnership will collaborate with recognized industry podcasters by licensing leading business and B2B podcasts. There’s also a plan to provide resources for emerging business podcasters by giving qualifying podcasters easier access to LinkedIn’s tools, best practices, and coaching, along with iHeartMedia’s hosting, distribution, and monetization services.

LinkedIn Head of Original Programming Courtney Coupe emphasized the new partnership’s potential to invigorate the professional podcast space. “We are excited to partner with iHeartMedia to bring a new level of connection and conversation to the podcast space,” said Coupe.

iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne mirrored Coupe’s enthusiasm, saying, “iHeartMedia is thrilled to team up with LinkedIn to help propel professional conversations through the podcast space.”

All podcasts created through the LinkedIn Podcast Network will be distributed via iHeartPodcasts, on the iHeartRadio app, LinkedIn Newsletters, and other major podcast platforms.