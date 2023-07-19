Utah State Sports Return To KVNU After Learfield Incident

Utah State Athletics and LEARFIELD’s Aggie Sports Properties have announced a renewed affiliate partnership with Cache Valley Media Group’s KVNU-AM for the broadcast of football, men’s basketball, and Coaches’ shows. Cache Valley will also host women’s basketball on one of its stations, yet to be announced.

KVNU had been the flagship for USU sports until 2017, when Learfield sold those rights to Jazz Communications’ 1280 The Zone (KZNS-AM) in Salt Lake City without giving KVNU a chance to make a counteroffer.

The AM’s coverage can be picked up across Northern Utah. Meanwhile, KZNS will remain the primary radio station for Aggie football and men’s basketball games, featuring Scott Garrard as the play-by-play announcer and Kevin White as the football analyst.

Cache Valley Media Group President and Owner Kent Frandsen said, “For decades, KVNU radio has been associated with Utah State athletics in one form or another and the Cache Valley Media Group is excited to move forward in the next chapter of that relationship. KVNU listeners are Aggie fans, and this new era of carrying Aggie broadcasts on local radio would not have been possible if not for the tireless efforts of interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee.”

In return, Bovee commented, “We are thrilled to announce a new radio partnership…that will bring the excitement of Aggie Athletics to over 100,000 listeners in Cache Valley and the surrounding communities. This renewed agreement is a win-win for Utah State and the Cache Valley Media Group, but, more importantly, for all the incredible Aggie fans in Northern Utah.”