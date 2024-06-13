Dominic Carter To Fill Former Giuliani Time Slot On NYC’s WABC

77WABC in New York has expanded the role of Dominic Carter, who will now host an additional show from 3 to 4p on both WABC Radio and WLIR 107.1. Carter will continue his current late-night shows on weeknights and his 11p to Midnight show on Sundays.

The hour was previously hosted by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was removed from the air in May due to his repeated dissemination of discredited claims about the 2020 presidential election, despite prior warnings to refrain from such discussions.

Carter, a seasoned political reporter with 35 years in broadcast journalism, has been recognized with numerous industry awards and has reported from various global locations such as Israel, the Persian Gulf, Japan, and Somalia.

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio Owner John Catsimatidis expressed enthusiasm about the new arrangement. “It is with great pleasure that I announce Dominic as our 3 to 4 pm host. Dominic is an exceptional broadcast journalist and political commentator, who presents all sides of issues relevant to our listeners. He’s done an excellent job with his overnight programs, and I know he will do the same with the 3pm hour.”

WABC Radio President Chad Lopez commented, “Dominic brings a lot of energy to his programs, and he is an exceptional interviewer. Growing our own from within is always a recipe for success.”

Carter added, “I’m excited about hosting an afternoon slot and grateful for the trust that Mr. Catsimatidis and Chad Lopez have shown in me. It’s an honor to serve the New York City area listeners, especially on a powerhouse station like WABC Radio, as well as WLIR 107.1, our sister station on Long Island.”