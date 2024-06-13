Tim Richards Gets Content Director Duties For Second Station

Alpha Media has announced the appointment of Tim Richards as the Content Director for Free Country Chicago, which includes dual signals on WCCQ and WXLC. Richards will also maintain his role as the Content Director of Portland’s 98.7 The Bull (KUPL).

Richards, a Chicago-area native, was hired by KUPL in January.

Alpha Media rebranded WCCQ to Free Country 98.3 over the Memorial Day weekend. It also began broadcasting on a second frequency, 102.3, to extend its reach across the Chicagoland region.

Tim Richards said, “The opportunity to lead the content strategy for Free Country Chicago while continuing my work with KUPL and the Smith Richards Collective is incredibly exciting.”

Alpha Media EVP of Content Phil Becker commented, “At Alpha Media, our commitment to the country music format is stronger than ever. With our footprint in Portland, San Francisco, and now Chicago, we’re uniting some of the best country music markets under one powerful umbrella. With Tim’s leadership, we’re poised to create a unified and robust country music experience for our listeners on an even larger scale.”